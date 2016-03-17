BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Lufthansa CEO and CFO on analyst conference call:
* Lufthansa ceo says "urgent need" for consolidation in europe, repeats eurowings could be tool for that
* Lufthansa ceo says "a320neo engine issues are slowly improving, still only using it within germany
* Lufthansa cfo says reluctant to give more aggressive guidance at this time of year
* Lufthansa ceo says gds surcharge still having neutral impact on bottom line
* Lufthansa ceo says will not settle for agreement with pilot union which does not bring down our costs Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility