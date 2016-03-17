BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Trimble Navigation
* Francois Delepine, former CFO, entered into consulting agreement with co under to provide transition services until June 2016
* Expects to record one-time charge in Q1 2016 of about $2.9 million before tax in connection with Delepine's departure Source - (1.usa.gov/1U93zCk)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.