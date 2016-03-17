March 17 Vantage Development SA :

* Its unit signs deal with Erbud SA as general contractor for construction works worth in total 52.8 million zlotys ($13.9 million) net

* The deal comprises of two agreements for construction and general contracting under an investment Nowy Gaj in Wroclaw, Poland implemented by VD Sp. Z o.o. MIESZKANIA XII sp. k.