BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 UK Competition and Markets Authority:
* UK's CMA says considering whether it is the case that acquisition by Hain Frozen Foods UK of Orchard House Foods resulted in decrease of competition Source text for Eikon:(bit.ly/1RQpAiL) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.