UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Iskozh :
* FY 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 85.9 million roubles versus 25.6 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS of 1.53 billion roubles versus 1.45 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RQq2gS
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.