BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Potash Ridge Corp
* Has signed a memorandum of understanding with a third party for offtake of its by-product hydrochloric acid
* Assessing potential for commencing production at Blawn mountain at smaller scale than 640,000 tons per annum production rate
* Is in discussions with same third party with respect to them building and operating HCL processing facilities
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.