March 17 Potash Ridge Corp

* Has signed a memorandum of understanding with a third party for offtake of its by-product hydrochloric acid

* Assessing potential for commencing production at Blawn mountain at smaller scale than 640,000 tons per annum production rate

* Is in discussions with same third party with respect to them building and operating HCL processing facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)