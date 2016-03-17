March 17 GeneNews Ltd :

* GeneNews Ltd says filing of its annual statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015 will be delayed beyond filing deadline of March 30, 2016

* GeneNews Ltd says files management cease trade order

* GeneNews Ltd says does not expect completion of financial statements and filing to occur before may 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)