March 17 Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Profits before taxation increased by 12.5 pct for period under review amounting to 150.7 million rand for six months ended Dec 31

* Operating profit for six months ended Dec.31 at 208.5 million rand, up 19.42%

* Interim dividend of 12 cents per ordinary share (gross) has been declared for six months ended 31 December 201