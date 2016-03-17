March 17 Greene County Bancorp Inc :

* Annual dividends to be paid by company during 4 quarters ending December 31, 2016 are not expected to exceed $0.40 per share

* Greene County Bancorp, MHC, received non-objection of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to waive right to receive dividends