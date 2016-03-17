UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 WP AG :
* Stefan Pierer has informed WP AG, that Cross Industries AG has acquired additional 500,000 shares of WP AG on March 17, 2016
* Thus, Cross Industries AG has reached and exceeded threshold of 90 pct on March 17
* Cross Industries currently directly holds 4,985,687 shares of WP AG; this corresponds to approximately 99.71 pct of share capital and voting rights of WP AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.