BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Silvercorp Metals Inc :
* Silvercorp metals inc says production at ying mining district and gc mine has gradually resumed to normal levels
* Says production at TLP and LM mines stopped, but is expected to resume by march 18 , 2016
* on march 11 power line to TLP and LM mines was interrupted as 9 power poles were damaged by blast from crew working on widening road
* As a result, it will affect about 4,300 tonnes of ore production from these mines
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.