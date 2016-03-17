BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Esoft Systems A/S :
* FY operating profit 3.8 million Danish crowns ($576,727.53) versus 3.6 million crowns year ago
* FY net sales 105.7 million crowns versus 91.8 million crowns year ago
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility