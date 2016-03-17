UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Fitch
* The impact of britain's exit from the european union would be broadly negative for uk corporates
* The event of a scottish exit from the uk, the main additional impact would be on specific utilities companies
* Transport, property, leisure firms most exposed to brexit
* Britain's exit from eu will put transport, property and leisure industries at most risk along with smaller retailers
* In event of a brexit, most likely outcome would be successfully negotiated trade agreement that preserves uk's attractiveness for investment Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.