BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Huntsman Corp :
* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance its remaining extended term loan B due 2017
* Huntsman Corp says intends to refinance remaining term loan C due 2016 with a new term loan of approximately $550 million due 2023
* Huntsman to refinance term loans
* Huntsman Corp says refinancing, if completed, will extend company's upcoming debt maturities on favorable terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.