UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Ica Gruppen AB says:
* Reviews ownership in e-commerce company inkClub
* inkClub is profitable and is experiencing positive development, but going forward Ica see limited synergies with core business.
* "We are therefore looking into strategic alternatives to our ownership in inkClub." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.