BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
March 17 Labat Africa Ltd
* RTG turnover is lower than expected and margins have been impacted negatively over period ended 29 February 2016
* Labat still believes that RTG business is fundamentally a good business
* Published forecast, as it relates to RTG, will not be achieved for year ending 31 August 2016
* Best approach is to properly assess situation with RTG vendor
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility