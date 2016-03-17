BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Despec Bilgisayar Pazarlama ve Ticaret AS :
* Starts talks with Samsung Electronics Istanbul Pazarlama ve Ticaret for distribution of Samsung smart phone products and accessories in Izmir,Aydn, Mugla and Manisa provinces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility