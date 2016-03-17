UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Ferrari NV:
* Unit, Beijing Automotive, BAIC Eternaland Property signed non-binding memorandum of understanding
* Memorandum of understanding for licensing of design, construction and operation of new Ferrari theme park in mainland China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RACE.MI RACE.N]
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.