March 17 Dnxcorp Se :

* FY net profit group share before depreciation of goodwill 2.0 million euros ($2.26 million) versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit 3.0 million euros versus 7.7 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.24 euro per share Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1UDcfz3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)