BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Colas SA :
* The Cairo Metro: new contract for Colas Rail on the New El-Marg project
* Project is worth a total of 24.7 million euros ($27.97 million), of which 12.7 million euros for Colas Rail
* Work is slated for completion during the second quarter of 2018 Source text: bit.ly/1Rn2AO0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility