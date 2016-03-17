BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Adveo Group International SA :
* Says its wholly-owned unit Monte Urgull SL sells industrial property in Cornella de Llobregat (Barcelona) for 4 million euros ($4.5 million) to Rentauro SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility