BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 IT Link SA :
* Reports FY EBITDA of 3.5 million euros ($4.0 million) versus 2.1 million euros a year ago
* FY net income is 2.7 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago
* Aims to maintain dynamic of the performance growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility