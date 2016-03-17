March 17 IT Link SA :

* Reports FY EBITDA of 3.5 million euros ($4.0 million) versus 2.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net income is 2.7 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago

* Aims to maintain dynamic of the performance growth