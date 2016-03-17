March 17 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd :

* Successfully placed 8,823,529 additional ordinary shares of no par value at an issue price of $1.70 per share

* Issue price is at a premium of $8.2 cents to last published net asset value per share of $1.6178.

* Proceeds from placing shares will be used to reduce debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)