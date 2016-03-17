BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 CMB International Ltd :
* Says has raised $2.0 million by way of private placement of shares to invited investors
* Says has placed 20,306,455 new CMB International shares with investors at $0.10 per share
* Says new shares are expected to list and trade on official list of sem and on main board of Namibian Stock Exchange from March 22, 2016 Source: bit.ly/1UiwBia Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.