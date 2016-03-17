March 17 CMB International Ltd :

* Says has raised $2.0 million by way of private placement of shares to invited investors

* Says has placed 20,306,455 new CMB International shares with investors at $0.10 per share

* Says new shares are expected to list and trade on official list of sem and on main board of Namibian Stock Exchange from March 22, 2016 Source: bit.ly/1UiwBia Further company coverage: