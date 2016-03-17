BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Theatrical shows will end in San Diego in 2017 - Conf call
* Says potential revenue increase from new orca shows could be $20-$80 million in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call
* To phase out current theatrical orca shows - Conf call
* Says Blue World project as originally designed and planned will not move forward - Conf call
* Says will spend significantly less capital than the originally proposed Blue World project - Conf call
* Says attendance from new orca shows could increase by 380,000-940,000 in 3-5 years, according to 3rd party survey - Conf call
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.