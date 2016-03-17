BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
March 17 Going Public Media AG :
* FY parent company sales increase of 2.62 million euros to approximately 2.77 million euros ($3.14 million)(+ 5.5 pct)
* To propose a dividend of 15 cents per share (prev.year 10 cents/shr)
* FY group earnings after taxes totaled ca. 124,000 euros(prev. 19 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility