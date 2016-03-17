BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
March 17 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :
* FY revenue 1.12 billion euros ($1.27 billion) versus 1.17 billion euros a year ago
* FY net profit 6.4 million euros versus 0.6 million euros a year ago
* 2016 forecast like-for-like: steady revenue and operating EBITDA "high single-digit" growth Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility