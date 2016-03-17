March 17 Alma Media Oyj :

* Says has concluded financing agreements valued at 40 million euros ($45.24 million) with Pohjola Bank and Danske Bank

* Says has made agreement on two credit limits of 15 million euros and two loans of 5 million euros with OP Financial Group's Pohjola Bank and Danske Bank

* Says maturity of both credit limit agreements and financing loans is three years

* Says aim is to extend maturity structure of group's financing and improve liquidity