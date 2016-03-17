BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Tsentralnyi Telegraf OJSC :
* FY 2015 net profit 49.8 million roubles versus 330.4 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 sales revenue 3.34 billion roubles versus 3.53 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UCyQMc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility