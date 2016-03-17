UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc :
* FY group pre-tax profit of 16.55 billion naira versus 15.27 billion naira last year
* FY 2015 group revenue of 101.06 billion naira versus 94.86 billion naira year ago Source : j.mp/1VfuECH Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.