BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
March 17 Piteco SpA :
* Fy net profit 3.4 million euros versus 2.4 million euros ($2.72 million) a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.10 euro per share
* Disclosed preliminary revenue on Feb. 4 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility