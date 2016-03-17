BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Allgon publ AB :
* Smarteq Wireless AB, part of Allgongruppen, has received an order for supply of antennas
* Total order value amounts to 3 million Swedish crowns ($365,938.45) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1981 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility