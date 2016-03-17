March 17 Bank Of America Corp -
* Says ceo brian moynihan fy 2015 total compensation $13.8
million versus $15.3 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Says coo thomas montag fy 2015 total compensation was
$14.8 million versus $14.9 million
* Chief risk officer, geoffrey greener's fy 2015 total
compensation was $8.7 million
* Says cfo paul donofrio fy 2015 total compensation was
$10.6 million
* Says former cfo bruce thompson fy 2015 total compensation
was $11.0 million versus $11.6 million in fy 2014
* Former vice chairman, head of global wealth&investment
management, david darnell 2015 total compensation $9.4 million
versus $10 million in 2014
* Vice chairman, head of global wealth&investment
management, terrence laughlin 2015 total compensation was $8.8
million
Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RoWZ3E
