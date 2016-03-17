BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Logic Instrument SA :
* FY operating loss 0.8 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 8.4 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net loss 1.0 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RR59Cc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility