March 17 FullSix SpA :

* FY net profit of 141,000 euros ($159,654.30) versus loss of 921,000 euros a year ago

* FY revenue 22.3 million euros, up 3.7 percent year on year

* Updates 2016-2018 industrial plan

* Sees 2016 net profit at 53,000 euros and 2018 net profit at 814,000 euros

* Sees 2018 revenue at 24 million euros