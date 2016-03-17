March 17 S&P:
* Michigan outlook revised to stable from positive on
weakened reserve-building capacity
* Likely that costs related to the Flint Water Crisis over
the next two years will surpass the executive budget's
projections
* Revised outlook reflects view that costs tied to Flint
Water Crisis, Detroit Public Schools financial position to limit
Michigan's ability to build reserves over next 2 years
* Believe recent challenges related to Flint water crisis,
other assistance to local governments could constrain state's
ability to build reserves in medium term
