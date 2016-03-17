BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 S&P
* "the 'CCC-' corporate credit rating reflects our view that Sandridge is likely to pursue a restructuring within the next six months"
* Sandridge energy inc. Ratings raised to 'CCC-' from 'D' on interest payment; outlook negative
* "negative outlook reflects our view that the company may enter into a debt restructuring within the next six months" Source (bit.ly/1pwP7aj) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.