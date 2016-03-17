March 17 Copart Inc

* Entered into a first amendment to credit agreement dated as of December 3, 2014 - Sec Filing

* Amendment provides for new secured term loan in aggregate principal amount of $93.4 million having a maturity date of march 15, 2021

* Amendment to credit agreement provides for an increase in secured revolving credit commitments by $50.0 million