BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc :
* Announces Nevada Gaming Commission approvals necessary to complete proposed transaction with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc
* Now obtained required gaming regulatory agency approvals in four of six states needed to complete transaction
* Expect applications related to transaction to be considered at Missouri gaming commission meeting next week, in Louisiana in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.