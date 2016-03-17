BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 (Reuters) -
* MGF says contrary to Aeropostale's assertions in its earnings release, MGF sourcing is not in violation of its sourcing agreement with Aeropostale
* MGF says has taken action to protect itself by reducing payment terms as permitted under the agreement Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.