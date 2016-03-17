BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Adobe Systems Inc :
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 to $0.48
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP eps $0.64 to $0.70
* Sees 2016 total Adobe revenue of about $5.8 billion
* Sees Q2 revenue $1.365 billion to $1.415 billion
* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share approximately $2.00; sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share approximately $2.80
* Expect net new digital media ARR of approximately $275 million in Q2
* Expect strong year-over-year digital media segment revenue growth in Q1
* Expect approximately 17% year-over-year revenue growth with Adobe marketing cloud in Q2
* Sees 2016 digital media segment revenue growth greater than 20 percent year-over-year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.76, revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - adobe.ly/1VgVQkB Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.