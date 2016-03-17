BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc :
* Says on March 15, SEC approved and filed a settlement with co of previously reported inquiry commenced in 2012
* Says company did not admit or deny liability as a condition of settlement
* Says inquiry relates to company's treatment of rebates associated with volume discounts
* Moduslink global solutions says agreed to pay $1.6 million in connection with settlement, previously recorded as charge during year ended July 31, 2015 Source: 1.usa.gov/1Mc4Xkl Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.