BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Range Resources Corp :
* Existing $3 billion borrowing base and $2 billion commitment amount under its $4 billion bank credit facility unanimously approved by 29 lenders
* Says credit facility matures in October, 2019
* Subject to an annual borrowing base redetermination with next redetermination scheduled for May 1, 2017
* Says outstanding principal balance drawn under credit facility at Dec. 31, 2015 was $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.