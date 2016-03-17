BRIEF-Southwestern Energy enters agreement to settle class action litigation
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
March 17 Halcon Resources Corp :
* Entered into thirteenth amendment to senior revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment, among other things, reduced borrowing base to $700.0 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1R6MmmM) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump's administration will soon offer an exclusive contract that will give one company the right to service billions of dollars of outstanding federal student loans now handled by four companies, officials said on Friday.