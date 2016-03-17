UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Apollo Education Group Inc :
* Evaluating complaint and expects to be served by plaintiff in due course
* "Plaintiff, who allegedly purchased shares of company during specified class period, filed this putative class action"
* Case for "making allegedly false and misleading statements", not disclosing material facts about co's military recruitment activities
* Class action complaint was filed on March 14, 2016 in United States District Court for district of Arizona Source text (1.usa.gov/257d5co) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.