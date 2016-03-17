March 17 Apollo Education Group Inc :

* Evaluating complaint and expects to be served by plaintiff in due course

* "Plaintiff, who allegedly purchased shares of company during specified class period, filed this putative class action"

* Case for "making allegedly false and misleading statements", not disclosing material facts about co's military recruitment activities

* Class action complaint was filed on March 14, 2016 in United States District Court for district of Arizona