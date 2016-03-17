BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 (Reuters) -
* ABC and Warner Bros Television Group announce stacking rights deal for series debuting in 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons
* Under terms of deal, ABC may offer all episodes of any Warner Bros series launched in 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons on a variety of video-on-demand
* Warner Bros will have end-of-season SVOD rights and early syndication rights as well as day-after est and early DVD rights-statement (Bengaluru Newsroom)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.