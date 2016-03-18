March 18 Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Says deutsche wohnen achieves its best annual result in history of company

* Says rise in ffo i of 39% to approximately eur 303 million or eur 0.94 per share

* Says further increase in ffo i to at least eur 360 million and in epra nav to eur 25 to 26 per share anticipated for 2016

* Says it is expected that epra nav per share will be between eur 25 and eur 26

* Says without one-off effects and assuming that general conditions for company's business remain unchanged, increases in value of its holdings are anticipated for 2016 as well

* Says continuing dynamic growth in market leads to a rise of eur 1.7 billion in value of portfolio and an increase in epra nav of 29% to eur 23.01 per share

* Says dividend (proposal) up by 23% to eur 0.54 per share

* Says intend to increase pay-out ratio for dividend payable for financial year 2016 from its current level of 60% to 65% of ffo i