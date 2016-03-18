March 18 Tintina Resources Inc
* Montana DEQ has completed its initial completeness and
compliant review of Tintina's application for a mine operating
permit
* "DEQ has responded with first 'deficiency letter'
outlining a number of matters to be corrected or clarified and
where further data is required"
* Preparing submission to provide all requested
information,will address any additional matters raised by DEQ
during review
* Once DEQ finds application "complete and compliant", DEQ
will select an independent third party to conduct a full
environmental impact study
