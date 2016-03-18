March 18 Wolford AG :
* EBIT in first nine months of current financial year
amounted to 2.16 million euros ($2.44 million), compared to
prior-year level of 7.08 million euros
* 9-month earnings after tax amounted to 0.70 million
euros, compared to 4.46 million euros in prior-year period
* Revenue increase of 6.3 pct in first nine months of
2015/16 financial year to 128.7 million euros
* Management expects higher revenues in 2015/16 financial
year as a whole compared to previous year
* It is difficult at present time to make predictions about
further development of Wolford's core markets
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
