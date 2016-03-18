March 18 Wolford AG :

* EBIT in first nine months of current financial year amounted to 2.16 million euros ($2.44 million), compared to prior-year level of 7.08 million euros

* 9-month earnings after tax amounted to 0.70 million euros, compared to 4.46 million euros in prior-year period

* Revenue increase of 6.3 pct in first nine months of 2015/16 financial year to 128.7 million euros

* Management expects higher revenues in 2015/16 financial year as a whole compared to previous year

* It is difficult at present time to make predictions about further development of Wolford's core markets