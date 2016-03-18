MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Pan Africa Insurance Holdings Ltd :
* FY 2015 profit before tax of 54.3 million shillings versus 1.15 billion shillings year ago
* FY net written premium of 4.80 billion shillings versus 4.99 billion shillings last year
* Do not recommend a dividend in respect of the 2015 results
* Expect that businees transformation exercise will initially have one off cost implications Source: j.mp/1UFvTKX Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.